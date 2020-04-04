Menu

28-year-old man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2020 10:23 am
Police are asking anyone with video footage of the incident to contact them.
Police are asking anyone with video footage of the incident to contact them. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a 28-year-old man was killed and three others were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the city’s west end late Friday.

Police said they were called to the collision around 11:10 p.m. on Steeles Avenue, west of Islington Avenue.

Investigators said a 28-year-old man was driving a 2015 Lexus IS350 west on Steeles when he attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by two vehicles going eastbound.

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle, assaulted in Etobicoke: police

A 53-year-old man driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue struck the passenger side of the Lexus and a 35-year-old man driving a 2012 Honda Civic also struck the car, police said.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two other drivers and a 50-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Nissan were taken to hospital.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

Crimes and policing change amid coronavirus pandemic, Ontario forces say

Police said the collision occurred on an “isolated stretch” of Steeles Avenue and are asking anyone who may have security or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

