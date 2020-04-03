Coronavirus outbreak: nearly 1,000 complaints have been issued regarding non-compliance with physical distancing measures

Chief Matthew Pegg, Fire Chief & General Manager of Emergency Management for the City of Toronto, said on Friday that they’ve received nearly 1,000 complaints regarding parks and amenities use or concerns from the public about inappropriate physical distancing.

He added that Toronto police have issued 21 tickets to individuals to date.

Chief Pegg said the goal is to educate first, but that “ if we don’t see compliance, then fines can and will be issued.”