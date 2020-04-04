Alleged texting and driving leads to vehicle crashing into Halifax bank

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing multiple charges after an alleged incident of texting and driving caused a vehicle to crash into the front of a Halifax-area bank on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say at 5:42 p.m. officers responded to reports of a vehicle being driven into the BMO on Mumford Road.

When police arrived they found a vehicle partially inside the front lobby of the business.

There were no injuries reported but there was significant damage to the business and the vehicle.

The car had to be towed from the scene.

Police say they have determined that the vehicle was not intentionally driven into the business.

A 25-year-old man from Halifax is now facing multiple charges under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act in connection with the incident including, driving while his driver’s license was revoked and using a communications device to text-message while operating a vehicle.