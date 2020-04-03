Attempted murder charge laid in connection with shooting in East Preston

Send this page to someone via email

An attempted murder charge has been laid in connection with a shooting in East Preston, N.S., that left a 45-year-old man with serious injuries.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the shooting at a home on Brooks Drive on March 27 at around 6:10 p.m.

Police they arrived as the victim was being taken to hospital and the suspect fled.

The RCMP says their investigation found the victim had been with several people at the home where he was shot.

Police believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Shilo Beals turned himself into police on Thursday at around 7 a.m., where he was arrested without incident.

Beals has been charged with attempted murder and several firearms offences. He appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday and is scheduled to return at a later date.