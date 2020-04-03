RCMP charge 4 people, business for COVID-19 related violations

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged four people and a business for violating Nova Scotia’s emergency response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nova Scotia has closed all non-essential businesses be closed to the public under the province’s emergency measures act and implemented physical distancing requirements in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Police say that on April 1, three people were charged under section 23 (b) of the Emergency Management Act for failing to comply with a direction made under the Act.

At the same time, one business was charged under Section 71(1)(a) and one person was charged under Section 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act for failing to adhere to order contained in the Chief Medical Officer’s Public Health Order.

The three people charged under the Emergency Management Act face a one of $697.50 each.

Under the Health Protect Act, the business was fined $7,500 and the individual was fined $1,000.

The RCMP are continuing to remind Nova Scotians of the rules under the emergency measures act as they continue to enforce the directives that are supposed to help reduced the spread of COVID-19.

