Nova Scotia RCMP charge 4 people with violating province’s Health Protection Act

Four people in Dartmouth have been ticketed for failing to comply with Nova Scotia’s rules under the Health Protection Act.

RCMP say that two people have been charged with failing to self-quarantine or self-isolate after returning from international travel.

Two others have been charged for failing to maintain a social distance of two metres.

The fine for each ticket is $697.50.

RCMP say they will provide updates to the public each Tuesday and Thursday on the number of charges they’ve issued under the health act.

