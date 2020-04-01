Coronavirus: Truro police issue 2 tickets over Emergency Management Act violations

Send this page to someone via email

Truro police say they have handed out two tickets after a pair of women reportedly violated Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Act amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Truro Police Service says officers received a complaint about people using a soccer field on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Long john producer Stanfield’s reacts to COVID-19 with ‘pivot’ to medical gowns

According to police, the officer who arrived on the scene found two women using the soccer field despite signs advising the field was closed.

A 42-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman were both issued summary offence tickets for violating the Emergency Management Act, police say.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Each ticket brings with it a $697.50 fine.

View link »

Story continues below advertisement

Truro police are “strongly” advising members of the public to educate themselves on the directives laid out under the province’s state of emergency.

“Everyone needs to do their part and practise social distancing, no social gatherings over five people, self-isolate for 14 days upon entering Nova Scotia, stay out of closed parks, beaches and trails and take precautionary measures such as frequent handwashing,” said Truro police Deputy Chief Robert Hearn in a statement.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

7:21 Anxiety vs Fear in the war against COVID-19 Anxiety vs Fear in the war against COVID-19

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.