London, Ont. man arrested following two alleged sexual assaults: police

London police said a man has been arrested following a pair of alleged sexual assaults in the city’s downtown core.

The arrest relates to incidents that took place around 12 p.m. Thursday in the area of Dundas and Richmond streets, according to police.

Police said a woman was walking in the area when a man made attempts to wave her over from across the street.

When the woman ignored the man, police alleged she was approached and sexually assaulted.

The woman was able to pull away and continued walking eastbound, police said. They alleged that she was then sexually assaulted for a second time in the area of Dundas and Clarence streets.

The woman pulled away, police said, and ran to her place of work nearby. She did not suffer any physical injuries in the incident, police said.

Police said they were contacted afterward, with officers arresting a suspect at around 1 p.m. Thursday. The suspect was arrested after he disembarked a bus in east London, police said.

A 27-year-old faces one count of sexual assault.

He was remanded into police custody following a court appearance on Friday. His next court appearance is set for Tuesday, April 7.

