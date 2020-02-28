Suspect wanted after woman inappropriately touched while leaving Harris Park event: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police have issued a description and video of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to police, a woman was leaving an event at Harris Park at roughly 10 p.m. Sept. 5, 2019 when “she was inappropriately touched by an unknown male” near the Queens Avenue overpass.

The victim was reportedly not physically injured in the incident.

Police tell Global News that the investigation began in September and has been “active and ongoing” but “additional information with respect to video was recently obtained.”

The suspect is described by police as a white man, 30-35 years old and five-feet-four- to five-feet-six-inches tall, with a slim build.

He reportedly had very short dirty-blond or light brown hair as well as a beard and an eyebrow ring above his right eye. Police say he was wearing khaki-coloured shorts and a white, long-sleeved shirt with blue sleeves.

Police say the incident is under investigation by the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).