Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont., man facing human trafficking charges, police concerned for other victims

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 2, 2020 1:21 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. .
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. . Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Police in London, Ont., say a man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving a teenage victim.

Police say the investigation was launched in March but it’s believed the suspect first communicated with the girl over Facebook in early January. Police allege she was trafficked between January and March.

READ MORE: London police lay charges after girl allegedly offered money for photos, video on Snapchat

David Clarke, 49, faces human trafficking-related charges including trafficking a person under 18 and material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18.

He also faces two counts of possession of a schedule I substance after a “quantity of drugs” was found during his arrest.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims in this case and ask anyone with information to call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Survivors of sex trafficking bravely share their battles
Survivors of sex trafficking bravely share their battles

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, London police offer online information here

Additional information, community resources and support are also available here

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FacebookLondon PoliceHuman Traffickingsex traffickingLondon ONTfacebook traffickinghuman trafficking London Ont.sex trafficking survivorteen trafficking
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.