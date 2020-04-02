London, Ont., man facing human trafficking charges, police concerned for other victims

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say a man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving a teenage victim.

Police say the investigation was launched in March but it’s believed the suspect first communicated with the girl over Facebook in early January. Police allege she was trafficked between January and March.

David Clarke, 49, faces human trafficking-related charges including trafficking a person under 18 and material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18.

He also faces two counts of possession of a schedule I substance after a “quantity of drugs” was found during his arrest.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims in this case and ask anyone with information to call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, London police offer online information here.

Additional information, community resources and support are also available here.