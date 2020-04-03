3 people arrested, 1 still sought in City of Kawartha Lakes convenience store robbery: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have made three arrests and are searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a convenience store robbery in March.

On March 12, officers launched an investigation into a break, enter and theft at a convenience store in the Janetville area, south of Lindsay.

The initial investigation revealed three suspects allegedly entered the store and removed alcoholic beverages, vaping products, knives and cigarettes.

OPP released images of three suspects on March 27, leading to the arrest of three people.

James Heather, 58, and Riley RIchards, 19, both of Peterborough, and a 15-year-old youth from Oshawa were arrested and each charged with break, enter a place – commit an indictable offence and disguise with intent.

Richards was additionally charged with three counts of failure to comply with a probation order. The youth was also charged with three counts of failure to comply with a sentence. They’re all scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay in June.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, OPP said they are now working to identify a fourth suspect. Images were released of the suspect

OPP are seeking a fourth suspect in a convenience store break and enter in March. CIty of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.