Man showing up at ex’s home saying he has COVID-19 leads to charges: Edmonton police

Edmonton police said several charges have been laid after a man showed up at his ex’s house Thursday night, where he allegedly claimed to have COVID-19 and said she had to let him stay.

Police in the southwest part of the city were called around 9:15 p.m. by the woman. According to police, the woman’s ex-common law partner threatened her with having COVID-19 and stated they now had to remain in the home together.

The man was under conditions not to contact his ex, police said.

Officers arrived and before entering the home, put on gloves, masks and protective eye wear personal protective equipment.

Police said the accused appeared to be intoxicated, but cooperated with officers and was arrested.

Police said the suspect did not display any symptoms, and he later told officers that he did not test positive and in fact, has never been tested for the coronavirus.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath and sometimes muscle pain, poor appetite or smell, and fatigue.

The man was charged with five breaches of conditions and uttering threats regarding his COVID-19 statements. The man wasn’t named to protect the victim’s identity, police said.

Police and peace officers across the province have been given the go-ahead from the Alberta government to enforce public health orders in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EPS said it will continue to utilize communication and education as the primary tools for COVID-19 responses, however enforcement is an option when people disregard distancing orders established in the interest of public safety. Fines could range anywhere from $1,000 to $500,000, depending on the circumstances.

Violators may be subject to tickets of $1,000 per occurrence, according to the provincial government. Courts could administer fines of up to $100,000 for a first offence and up to $500,000 for a subsequent offence for more serious violations.

Anyone who sees people or businesses not following the rules is asked not to call 911, but instead file a complaint online.

— With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News