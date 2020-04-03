Global News Morning Montreal April 3 2020 8:26am 04:54 More ideas to keep entertained while social-distancing this weekend From what to stream to how to stay active, there’s plenty to do even now that we’ve been confined to our homes. Entertainment columnist Jay Walker talks to Global’s Kim Sullivan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6772773/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6772773/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?