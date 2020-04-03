BC Ferries to slash service levels by half during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries is slashing its sailings to about half of normal seasonal service levels, as British Columbians reduce their travel during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company says the move, which will apply to multiple routes, will “protect the health and safety of communities and ferry workers, ensure the resiliency of the coastal ferry service, and better match ferry service to current demand.”

The service changes will take effect on Saturday, and apply for 60 days.

The company says it will closely monitor traffic during that period, but that it believes the changes will accommodate the flow of essential goods and services.

On Thursday, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix called on British Columbians to avoid all non-essential travel, particularly to smaller communities.

This is the second time BC Ferries has reduced service levels due to the pandemic.

On March 14, the company announced it was reducing service between Vancouver and Victoria and shuttering on-board food buffets due to concerns over coronavirus.

BC Ferries is also now allowing passengers to stay in their vehicles on enclosed lower car decks if they wish.

Effective Saturday, April 4, 2020, service level adjustments are as follows:

Regular sailings on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen – Duke Point are reduced to four round trips a day from the present eight on both routes

Four additional “cargo only” round trips will be provided on the Tsawwassen – Duke Point route, to ensure essential goods are transported to and from Vancouver Island

Service on the Langdale – Horseshoe Bay route is reduced to six round trips a day from the present eight

All service on the Horseshoe Bay – Nanaimo route is suspended

All service on the Mill Bay – Brentwood Bay route is suspended

For northern and mid-coast communities, service will continue to operate at the current off-peak (winter) service levels. The summer direct service from Bella Coola to Port

Hardy will not be introduced at this time

Hardy will not be introduced at this time Changes will be coming to the Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands and Swartz Bay – Southern Gulf Islands service. Details are currently being finalized and will be announced

soon.

