Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

BC Ferries to slash service levels by half during coronavirus pandemic

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 2:52 pm
The Spirit of British Columbia near the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in 2007.
The Spirit of British Columbia near the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in 2007. CP PHOTO/Richard Lam

BC Ferries is slashing its sailings to about half of normal seasonal service levels, as British Columbians reduce their travel during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company says the move, which will apply to multiple routes, will “protect the health and safety of communities and ferry workers, ensure the resiliency of the coastal ferry service, and better match ferry service to current demand.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: BC Ferries reduces Vancouver-Victoria service, closes buffets

The service changes will take effect on Saturday, and apply for 60 days.

Latest COVID-19 numbers in B.C.
Latest COVID-19 numbers in B.C.

The company says it will closely monitor traffic during that period, but that it believes the changes will accommodate the flow of essential goods and services.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: BC Ferries passengers allowed to stay in cars on all decks during sailings

On Thursday, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix called on British Columbians to avoid all non-essential travel, particularly to smaller communities.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second time BC Ferries has reduced service levels due to the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On March 14, the company announced it was reducing service between Vancouver and Victoria and shuttering on-board food buffets due to concerns over coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: BC Ferries passengers allowed to stay in cars on all decks during sailings

BC Ferries is also now allowing passengers to stay in their vehicles on enclosed lower car decks if they wish.

Effective Saturday, April 4, 2020, service level adjustments are as follows:

  • Regular sailings on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen – Duke Point are reduced to four round trips a day from the present eight on both routes
  • Four additional “cargo only” round trips will be provided on the Tsawwassen – Duke Point route, to ensure essential goods are transported to and from Vancouver Island
  • Service on the Langdale – Horseshoe Bay route is reduced to six round trips a day from the present eight
  • All service on the Horseshoe Bay – Nanaimo route is suspended
  • All service on the Mill Bay – Brentwood Bay route is suspended
  • For northern and mid-coast communities, service will continue to operate at the current off-peak (winter) service levels. The summer direct service from Bella Coola to Port
    Hardy will not be introduced at this time
  • Changes will be coming to the Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands and Swartz Bay – Southern Gulf Islands service. Details are currently being finalized and will be announced
    soon.
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronaviruscoronavirus covid-19Coronavirus Covidbc ferries service levelscoronavirus bc ferriescoronavirus ferriescoronavirus transportation
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.