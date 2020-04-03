N.B. company and N.S. university make 3D printed face shields for health care workers

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick beverage producer has altered its production to start making protective face shields for frontline healthcare workers battling COVID-19.

Pollen Angels, a mead beverage producer in Fredericton, is using the company’s 3D printer to make badly needed protective face shields for medical workers.

“We have repurposed those printers to produce face shields for health care workers to fill a possible shortage,” said John Way, the owner of Pollen Angels.

Way said he’s fielding calls from various health authorities looking for as many as 1,000 face shields at a time.

But he said that it’s impossible to keep up with demand because the 3D printing process is slow.

So, he’s calling on reinforcements.

“Anyone who can spare the machine time and the filament should start right now so we can begin building a stockpile, however small each location does,” Way said.

A working group at Dalhousie University is also printing its own version of the headbands.

The shields are now being donated to emergency dental offices and private practice doctors, said Clifton Johnston, an associate professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Johnston said that most shields made on 3D printers are for single-use. He said the plastic is often unable to withstand the high-temperature disinfection process used by hospitals.

“If you put it in the autoclave, it would actually melt the plastic,” Johnston said.

He said that some plastics also don’t stand up well to bleach disinfectants.

While he said the university is working with local businesses on developing a shield using tougher plastic moulds that can be mass-produced, they will continue to print out as many single-use 3D printer shields as possible.

“We can make about 1,000 a week, probably. Injection moulding, they can make 10,000 a week,” he said.

Neither the university nor Way have had their shields formally approved by Health Canada.

Both say they are just trying to provide health care workers with back-up options until more shields can be mass-produced.

Way said his goal is to prevent even one death of a health care worker.

“I don’t believe anyone should stand by and let that happen if there is anything no matter how small that you can do help.”

