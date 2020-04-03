Menu

Health

HandyDART driver in Richmond, B.C., tests positive for COVID-19

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 2:21 pm
A HandyDART bus seen in a file photo.
A HandyDART bus seen in a file photo. Contributed

A HandyDART driver in Richmond, B.C., has tested positive for COVID-19.

TransLink said Friday that the contractor that operates HandyDART, Cincinati-based First Transit, had been contacted by public health officials about the diagnosis.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver bus driver, transit worker test positive for COVID-19

“This employee’s workspace and vehicle have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected,” said TransLink in a media release.

“Public health officials have given no indication that there is an elevated risk to the public at this time.”

TransLink suspends bus fare collection
TransLink suspends bus fare collection

TransLink referred further questions to B.C.’s provincial health officer.

Global News has requested more detail about the times and routes the driver was operating, as well as whether they came into contact with any passengers.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: TransLink halts fare collection on buses, asks riders to use rear doors

On Wednesday, TransLink confirmed that a Port Coquitlam bus driver and a Coast Mountain Bus Company worker based out of Burnaby had both contracted the virus.

The transit agency has already boosted cleaning on buses, reduced seating to allow physical distancing, sped up the installation of driver barriers, and directed passengers to board by buses’ back doors only.

