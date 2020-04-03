Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Monterey Park stabbing: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say one man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in the community of Monterey Park on Friday.

According to police, the victim was found unresponsive by his roommate in the 0-100 block of San Diego Way Northeast at around 12:45 a.m.

Police said the victim was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

