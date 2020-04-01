Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating report of armed carjacking in Erin Woods

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 9:01 am
Calgary police are investigating a carjacking reported along Erin Woods Circle Southeast at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. .
Calgary police are investigating a carjacking reported along Erin Woods Circle Southeast at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. . Global News

Calgary police are searching for suspects following a violent carjacking reported in the community of Erin Woods on Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers were called to Erin Woods Circle Southeast at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the victim told officers the suspects had asked her to give them a ride to the Temple area before one of them allegedly pulled a gun and forced her from her vehicle.

The victim was not hurt during the incident, police say. However, she later told investigators one of the suspects fired a shot from the gun.

Police are searching for a black GMC Acadia with Alberta licence plate CFW-3422.

