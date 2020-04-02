Coronavirus: Over the age of 5 in Laredo, Texas? Cover your nose and mouth or pay a fine

Send this page to someone via email

LAREDO, Texas — Residents in one Texas city are being required to wear something that covers their nose and mouth when they’re out in public during the coronavirus outbreak — or else face a fine of up to $1,000.

Starting on Thursday, all people over the age of 5 in Laredo will have to wear some kind of covering, such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief when entering a building open to the public.

Residents will also have to cover their mouth and nose when using public transportation, taxis, ride shares or when pumping gas.

The new rule doesn’t apply to people riding in their own vehicles or if they are outside for exercise and following social distancing guidelines.

The mandate for wearing the covering was issued on Tuesday by Laredo’s city council.

The South Texas city of more than 261,000 residents along the U.S.-Mexico border is about 155 miles (250 kilometres) southwest of San Antonio.

