Manitoba asks closed child care centres to open

Families minister Heather Stephenson is calling on closed child care centres should open in the province. to help those working on the front line.

“We’re asking them to open up, to care,” she said in a press conference Thursday.

About 75 per cent of daycares closed in the wake of the coronavirus crisis about two weeks ago.

“We also know that there is a need for other child care for front line health care workers,” said Stefenson.

Correction: the figure is 1,200 spaces, not 1,600 — I misheard. https://t.co/Gru8m5tqrc — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) April 2, 2020

Stefanson said while the daycares that are currently open aren’t full, she anticipates demand will increase.

Current funding for daycares is in place for three months and will continue to flow whether daycares open or not, said Stefanson.

Asked how she can reassure workers they will not get sick, she offered the following words:

“We certainly take our advice from the chief public health officer, he’s said it’s fine for these services to stay open with up to 16 kids.”

As of Thursday Manitoba had 167 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases. One person has died, five people were in hospital and 11 have recovered.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, confirmed on Wednesday Manitoba is now seeing cases of community transmission.

