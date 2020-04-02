8 new cases of coronavirus in Newfoundland and Labrador, one in P.E.I.

There are eight more positive cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, bringing the total to 183 in the province.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says 143 cases have been linked to a funeral home in St. John’s where someone with the illness attended a service earlier this month.
The eight new cases are in the Eastern Health region.
Fitzgerald says 11 people have been hospitalized and four are in intensive care.
Prince Edward Island also announced a new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 22.
Chief medical health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the latest case is a man in his 50s and is related to international travel.
Three cases on the Island are considered as recovered.
P.E.I. has begun doing its own COVID-19 testing, reducing the reliance on the national laboratory.View link »
