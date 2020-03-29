Newfoundland and Labrador to provide COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier and the province’s top doctor are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Premier Dwight Ball will lead the update at 2:30 p.m. NT/2 p.m. AT., which will be streamed online.

On Saturday, the province announced that it had detected 18 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador to 120.

Fitzgerald said at the press briefing Saturday that the ages of the individuals infected range from teenagers to older than 70.

Two people are in hospital and four have now recovered.

Fitzgerald said one of the individuals infected did not travel or come into contact with someone who had, “so it appears it’s a community transmission.”

Ball said the province is among the highest infiltration of cases, next only to Quebec.

He said it’s more important now than ever to stay home and maintain physical distancing.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Ball also announced that the 2020 Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games, which were scheduled to be held in Bay Roberts from August 15-22, have been postponed.

The premier also noted that during this time, the Salvation Army will provide hot meals to support commercial drivers providing essential services.

“We must all do our part,” said Ball.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

