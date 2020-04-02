B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT Thursday.

Global News will stream the event live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

On Thursday, Canada reached 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Thursday morning, B.C. had confirmed 1,066 cases and 25 deaths. The province says 606 people have fully recovered.

Story continues below advertisement