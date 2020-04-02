B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT Thursday.
On Thursday, Canada reached 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
As of Thursday morning, B.C. had confirmed 1,066 cases and 25 deaths. The province says 606 people have fully recovered.View link »
