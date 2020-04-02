Menu

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 1:35 pm
Updated April 2, 2020 1:39 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. stands by medical masks being ‘paramount’ for frontline workers
WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. stands by medical masks being 'paramount' for frontline workers

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT Thursday.

Global News will stream the event live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

READ MORE: Top doctor ‘not against’ widespread mask use, as B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll hits 25

On Thursday, Canada reached 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

As of Thursday morning, B.C. had confirmed 1,066 cases and 25 deaths. The province says 606 people have fully recovered.

