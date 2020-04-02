Coronavirus: 10 new cases identified in New Brunswick, bringing total to 91

Send this page to someone via email

There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, bringing the province’s total to 91.

New Brsunwick chief public health officer Dr. Jennifer Russell announced the new cases at a press briefing in Fredericton on Thursday.

Russell said the province has its first confirmed case in Zone 7, the Miramichi region.

The province announced 11 new cases on Wednesday. Russell said those cases are in the age range of 20s to 60s.

Earlier in the day Thursday, New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy announced public schools would remain closed for the duration of the school year unless things “drastically improve.”

Thursday press briefing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

With files from Aya Al-Hakim.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

