New Brunswick to provide coronavirus response update Tuesday

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on the novel coronavirus Tuesday, following Monday’s announcement.

On Monday, the provincial government announced it had detected an additional two cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 68. The province also confirmed its first community transmission case.

According to the provincial government, the update is scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. AT.

“There are cases that cannot be traced back to travel. This is not a surprise,” Russell said at a press briefing on Monday.

She said the cases reported Monday are of an individual aged 30-40 in the Saint John region and one aged 60-70 in the Fredericton region.

“In the advent of community transmission, it is now more important than ever to take responsibility for self-isolation because of travel or being related to a case of travel,” said Russell. “And even if you have mild symptoms, you must self-isolate.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

