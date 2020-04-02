Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: More COVID-19 cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 71

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 2:18 pm
The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has announced nine new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 71.

Four of the new cases are in people in their 20s, 30s and 60s who are from Muskoka Lakes, Innisfil, Tiny Township and Barrie, Ont.

READ MORE: ‘A fighting chance’: Barrie, Ont., man with coronavirus recovering after being on life support

One of the cases is travel-related, while two are community-acquired and another is under investigation. All the cases are self-isolating.

Details of cases 67 to 71 are still being investigated.

Of all Simcoe Muskoka’s confirmed cases, 33 have been travel-related, while 19 have been community-acquired and 12 have been a result of close contact. The source of infection for the remainder of cases is under investigation.

READ MORE: 401 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 2,793 cases and 53 deaths

Story continues below advertisement

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total amount of cases, 17 people have recovered, while 10 have been hospitalized and four have died.

On Thursday, Ontario reported a total of 2,793 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 53 deaths.

Premier warns of ‘dark days’ ahead, announces funding to fight coronavirus pandemic
Premier warns of ‘dark days’ ahead, announces funding to fight coronavirus pandemic

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Physical distancing is different depending on where you live
Physical distancing is different depending on where you live

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsSimcoe Muskoka COVID-19Simcoe Muskoka coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.