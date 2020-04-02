Coronavirus: More COVID-19 cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 71

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has announced nine new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 71.

Four of the new cases are in people in their 20s, 30s and 60s who are from Muskoka Lakes, Innisfil, Tiny Township and Barrie, Ont.

One of the cases is travel-related, while two are community-acquired and another is under investigation. All the cases are self-isolating.

Details of cases 67 to 71 are still being investigated.

Of all Simcoe Muskoka’s confirmed cases, 33 have been travel-related, while 19 have been community-acquired and 12 have been a result of close contact. The source of infection for the remainder of cases is under investigation.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total amount of cases, 17 people have recovered, while 10 have been hospitalized and four have died.

On Thursday, Ontario reported a total of 2,793 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 53 deaths.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

