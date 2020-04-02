Coronavirus: 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peterborough, total now at 38

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-day reprieve of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peterborough, the number of cases increased by 10, the region’s health unit reported on Thursday.

Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health for Peterborough Public Health, said that as of noon Thursday there were now 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. The statistics are according to provincial data reported as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, noted Salvaterra.

Specific details on the 10 new cases were not provided, however, Salvaterra said none of them appear to be community transmission as they have links to travel or exposure to another confirmed case.

The outbreak declared at St. Joseph’s at Fleming last month now has three confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 – two residents and a staff member. None are hospitalized. Other test results at the long-term care home are still pending.

Story continues below advertisement

Salvaterra says it appears the outbreak at the facility was a result of community transmission.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We couldn’t find a link with a known case or with someone who travelled,” she said. “We are considering this outbreak to be an example of community transmission.”

Of the 38 confirmed cases in the region, five have been resolved (recovered), the health unit noted.

On Thursday morning, the Ontario government reported 401 new cases, bringing the provincial total to 2,793 cases.

To date 820 people in Peterborough and Peterborough County have been tested – only people who are symptomatic receive the test, Salvaterra said. Of those tests, 491 have been confirmed negative while 291 remain under investigation. Salvaterra noted that close contacts of people who have tested positive are being tested at the health unit’s downtown office on King Street.

The medical officer of health also said the turnaround times for test results are” improving” at both Public Health Ontario labs in Toronto and Kingston where samples are sent for screening.

She again stressed the importance of staying at home unless essential supplies are need, continue frequent handwashing and active physical distancing to all help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is the critical time – we are right in the thick of it,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

She cautioned that she doesn’t think the region has “peaked” yet for cases of coronavirus.

“Once we’ve peaked and the numbers are coming down, we might be able to say when we can discontinue certain health measures,” she said. “But if anything, it’s gearing up.”

Salvaterra did say there has been “good compliance” in the city when it comes to physical distancing and self-isolation.

More to come.