Health

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Peterborough remain at 28 for second consecutive day

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 12:10 pm
Updated April 1, 2020 12:22 pm
Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health for Peterborough Public Health, reports no new cases of COVID-19 during a press conference on Wednesday, April 1.
Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health for Peterborough Public Health, reports no new cases of COVID-19 during a press conference on Wednesday, April 1. Jessica Nyznik/Global News Peterborough

For the second day in a row, no new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported for the Peterborough area, according to the region’s health unit.

On Wednesday, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, Peterborough Public Health’s medical officer of health, said the number of confirmed cases in the region remains at 28. The health unit’s jurisdiction includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. She also reported 28 cases on Tuesday after they increased by 15 from Friday to Monday.

Four of the 28 cases remain hospitalized at Peterborough Regional Health Centre with two of them in the intensive care unit.

Another four cases have been resolved while the remaining patients remain at home in self-isolation.

Salvaterra says the outbreak at St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care home remains under close investigation as one resident and one staff member have both tested positive for COVID-19.

She also said to date 757 people have been tested locally with 433 people testing negative. Another 296 cases remain under investigation.

Salvaterra also said the backlog for testing has decreased by 72 per cent.

“It is encouraging we don’t have any increases again today but I don’t expect that to hold,” Salvaterra cautioned, noting there is “catch-up” in test results.

By the numbers:

  • Confirmed positive: 28
  • Confirmed negative: 433
  • Under investigation: 296
  • Recovered: 4
  • Deceased: 0
  • Hospitalized cases: 4
  • Current status of hospitalized cases: 2 – ICU; 1 – discharged

More to come.

 

