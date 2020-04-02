Resident at Heritage Green Nursing Home dies, 2nd death from coronavirus in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton nursing home has seen its second death related to the novel coronavirus.

The city’s public health department says an 88-year-old woman who was a resident at Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek died on Monday.

She was not hospitalized and died at the nursing home, according to the city.

Hamilton’s first death related to the virus was an 80-year-old woman who was also a resident at Heritage Green. She died on March 24 while hospitalized at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

An outbreak was declared at the nursing home on March 21.

Earlier this week, the city said 17 residents and 10 staff at Heritage Green were symptomatic of the virus.

During Wednesday’s town hall, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, the city’s medical officer of health, said Hamilton has had two deaths related to COVID-19, but did not provide any more information.