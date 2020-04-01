Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Metro Vancouver bus driver, transit worker test positive for COVID-19

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 9:28 pm
A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. Vancouver transit operator Translink says a deal has been reached to avert a full strike by workers that had threatened to snarl the commute for Metro Vancouver residents who use the Expo or Millennium SkyTrain lines.
A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. Vancouver transit operator Translink says a deal has been reached to avert a full strike by workers that had threatened to snarl the commute for Metro Vancouver residents who use the Expo or Millennium SkyTrain lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Metro Vancouver bus driver and another TransLink employee have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC), which operates TransLink’s fleet of buses, confirmed the diagnoses on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Vancouver police officer tests positive for COVID-19

One of the employees works out of CMBC’s Burnaby Transit Centre, and the agency says their workspace has now been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

CMBC said a bus driver out of the Port Coquitlam Transit Centre has also disclosed that they have tested positive for the disease.

READ MORE: 6 Langley, B.C. firefighters in isolation due to possible coronavirus exposure

The agency said it has cleaned and disinfected any buses and workspaces the driver came into contact with.

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink has not specified what route the driver worked or what times they were on the road.

TransLink has already boosted cleaning on its buses, reduced seating to accommodate for physical distancing, sped up the installation of driver barriers and directed passengers to board by buses’ back doors only.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19TransLinkbc coronavirusCoast Mountain Bus CompanycmbcBC COVID-19coronavirus transitcoronavirus translinkbus driver coronaviruscoronavirus bus driver
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.