Metro Vancouver bus driver, transit worker test positive for COVID-19

A Metro Vancouver bus driver and another TransLink employee have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC), which operates TransLink’s fleet of buses, confirmed the diagnoses on Wednesday.

One of the employees works out of CMBC’s Burnaby Transit Centre, and the agency says their workspace has now been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

CMBC said a bus driver out of the Port Coquitlam Transit Centre has also disclosed that they have tested positive for the disease.

The agency said it has cleaned and disinfected any buses and workspaces the driver came into contact with.

TransLink has not specified what route the driver worked or what times they were on the road.

TransLink has already boosted cleaning on its buses, reduced seating to accommodate for physical distancing, sped up the installation of driver barriers and directed passengers to board by buses’ back doors only.