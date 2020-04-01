Surrey Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund garners ‘overwhelming’ support

Send this page to someone via email

There has been overwhelming response in support of frontline health-care workers and COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

Last week, the Surrey Hospital Foundation set up a COVID-19 Response Fund,and since then it has received more than $70,000 in cash and even more in donations.

The money gathered so far will be put to use beginning Thursday, according to Surrey Hospital Foundation president and CEO Jane Adams.

“We’re bringing about 850 of 900 meals to the site and every employee in our critical care is going to receive a free meal,” said Adams.

This includes several sites in the city, including Surrey Memorial Hospital, Jim Pattison Outpatient Clinic and Surgery Centre, among others.

Adams said she hopes the generosity will continue, and they’ll be able to keep that up through the month, with meals and free coffee for health-care workers as well.

“In the month of April we anticipate we are going to pour, I don’t know, 15,000 cups of coffee and we’ll deliver more than 25,000 meals. So that would be one of our initiatives, for example,” said Adams.”

COVID-19 patients will also benefit from the funds raised.

“We do have patients with COVID-19. For those who are not on ventilators and severely ill, they can’t have visitors, quarantining is important and hospital stays can be very boring,” said Adams.

“We’ve been asked if we can pay to turn the TV’s on in the rooms for people with COVID-19, so at least they can remain connected to the outside world and know what’s going on and when their loved ones call them they can talk about something they’ve both seen on TV together.”

“We’re also looking at ways that can we provide iPads to people that are in quarantine so they can stay in touch with their loved ones or FaceTime with them,” Adams added.

She said they’re also looking into ways of providing virtual health solutions to COVID-19 patients once they’ve been discharged from the hospital and go home.

Overall, Adams said the response from the community to allow them to even discuss these options and provide support is insurmountable.

“The outpouring is… you know, people are being creative, resilient and most of all, they’re being generous and we are just so grateful. This city has so much heart.”

You can visit: The Surrey Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund to donate, or to even write messages of support for frontline healthcare workers.