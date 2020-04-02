Scott Thompson: Even during a crisis like COVID-19, our leaders must be kept in check

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling back Parliament to pass more legislation that will move aid to the people who need it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both federally and provincially, it’s been refreshing to see politicians rowing in the same direction for the common good of the country, rather than fomenting division by always selling the company stripes first.

However, as we all settle in for the long haul, finding our new routine, and as the immediate future around self-isolation and distancing becomes reality, we still need checks and balances to ensure we’re on the right track.

When the House of Commons returned for its emergency sitting last month to approve COVID-19 aid measures, many thought it was simply a technicality.

And it was, until all opposition parties disagreed with a surprise added twist that suddenly gave the minority Liberals untethered access to power and taxation until 2022 without any parliamentary oversight.

That’s not what the parties agreed to and it was quickly walked back.

What this crisis has forced all parties to do is to stop the squabbling self-interest and grandstanding by adding only constructive criticism that moves us towards a solution. Anything else looks selfish to Canadians.

We can only move forward if we work together, and that includes keeping our leaders in check — especially during difficult times.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​