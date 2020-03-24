Tories to support Liberals’ economic measures for coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says any conversation about new government powers should not get in the way of getting much-needed assistance out the door as Canadians struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheer says the Conservatives plan to support the $82-billion aid package proposed by the Liberal government to deal with the pandemic and the ensuing economic damage.

READ MORE: Liberals say changes coming to emergency coronavirus funding bill after criticism

But he suggests Tories are not prepared to give the federal cabinet extraordinary power over taxes and spending, which was contained in draft legislation revealed on Monday night.

While the Liberals have said they will change the legislation before it is tabled in the House of Commons for a vote today, Scheer says the Conservatives have not seen the final draft.

1:43 Trudeau announces $5B lending capacity increase through Farm Credit Canada Trudeau announces $5B lending capacity increase through Farm Credit Canada

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that one part of the proposed legislation would be removed.

Story continues below advertisement

That section would have granted extraordinary power to the finance minister to change tax rules without having to get parliamentary approval. However, Trudeau did not indicate whether other measures that grant further extraordinary spending powers to the federal cabinet will also be removed.

The legislation will be tabled without clause 2. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 24, 2020

Scheer says the Conservatives are prepared to come back to Ottawa on short notice should the government require more money or other measures to help Canadians.

But he says Canadians are looking for help and not a “power grab” or partisan politics.