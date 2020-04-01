‘Never felt this way in my life,’ says Halifax woman who recovered from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Emily Dwyer says fighting COVID-19 was unlike anything she’s ever experienced.

The 26-year-old from Halifax was one of the first in the province to test positive for the virus, which she contracted on an international trip. Now, she’s one of 11 in Nova Scotia to fully recover.

Despite being young and healthy, Dwyer says the illness really did a number on her.

“I woke up with body aches and eventually lost my sense of smell and taste,” Dwyer said in a FaceTime interview with Global News on Tuesday. “That’s when I started to realize, OK, something strange is going on, I’ve never felt this way in my life.”

Dwyer says she was sleeping about 16 hours a day and started experiencing extreme chills. The bad cough came on the third day of feeling unwell.

“I didn’t think it was COVID until the cough began because I also didn’t have a fever, which was one of the most surprising things about my symptoms,” she said. “Once I had the cough with the body aches, that’s when I knew something is wrong here.”

That’s when Dwyer called 811, where health officials recommended she get tested. Less than 24 hours later she was given the positive diagnosis.

“I wasn’t that surprised. I was keeping a journal of how I felt throughout everything, and on even day 2 I was like, I would be more surprised if I didn’t have the virus at this point,” she continued.

“I slept at least 12 hours every night and then I would nap every day. That’s just so outside of my character.”

Upon returning from travel, Dwyer says she immediately self-isolated and after testing positive, public health officials dropped a package off to her door with masks, a thermometre and alcohol swabs.

She says a public health nurse called every day to check in while she was self-isolating. Despite her symptoms getting worse at one point, Dwyer felt she could always be supported.

Dwyer has completed her 14 days of self-quarantine and is no longer contagious. She then decided to share her story on social media to show others what the symptoms of COVID-19 are like, and that you can have – and recover – from the virus.

“It’s just kind of isolating to be like, wow, I’m the only person that I know that has this. I don’t have a friend I can call, I don’t have someone like that,” she said.

Hoping my experience with Covid-19 can help someone out there. It was unlike anything I’ve had before, but I’m happy to say I’m considered a resolved case in Nova Scotia! Seeing other people’s symptoms really helped me, so here’s how I felt. Stay safe 💛 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Y5pdXXbtj4 — Emily Dwyer (@dwyaa) March 30, 2020

Dwyer also notes that no one is immune to contracting COVID-19.

“I’m young and I’m healthy and it still really knocked me down for two weeks,” she said. “For people that are young, it can still affect them. It’s not just about older people or people with underlying health conditions.”

