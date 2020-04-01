Shirtless, beer-chugging former Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Chris Streveler entertains on livestream

Send this page to someone via email

You could say quarterback Chris Streveler has not forgotten his roots.

Streveler was signed by the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals after helping the Winnipeg Blue Bombers end their Grey Cup drought last season, but on Wednesday he took to Instagram Live to answer questions for football fans in Winnipeg.

Well over 200 people logged on to the livestream to see a shirtless Streveler entertain for more than two hours, much like he did during the Grey Cup parade.

It was still well before noon in Arizona, but that didn’t stop Streveler from chugging several beers like he had just won the cup.

Apparently the Grey Cup parade is still going strong in Arizona. Chris Streveler chugging beers like its a normal Wednesday morning. #Bombers pic.twitter.com/Dyx9MiSKfY — Russ Hobson (@russ_sportsguy) April 1, 2020

“Just chugging beers on a Wednesday morning,” Streveler exclaimed before putting back a cold one while wearing a Bombers T-shirt.

As the beers kept flowing, eventually the shirt came off.

“Just pounding beers with no shirt on,” he said. “Dude, it’s quarantine life. No one cares how you look.

“The PR (public relations) guy for the Bombers is freaking out right now.”

Streveler was asked by one young Bombers fan if he’d come back to the Bombers if he’s cut by the Cardinals.

“I’m really hoping I make Arizona,” he said. “That’s the plan, but I’d love to come to the CFL. I love the CFL. I love Winnipeg. I’d love to be back, but sometimes with the business and stuff, you never know what’s going to happen.

“But after the season I was pretty adamant about coming back to Winnipeg. I love it there.”

Streveler had a number of his ex-Bombers teammates on the stream. Lucky Whitehead, Brandon Alexander, Nic Demski, Jake Thomas, Mike Miller and Stanley Bryant all made brief cameos.

Streveler also had his sister and “Nana” join in on the fun, and even convinced his Nana to take a shot.

“I think I might make this a weekly thing,” Streveler said. “I think I’m addicted to Instagram Live now.

“I’m just trying to have fun with you guys. I know this is a tough time for people for real.”

Streveler added that he’d be back in Winnipeg at some point this summer to watch the Bombers.