Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers ink new quarterback

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 3:09 pm
CFL free agency opens on Feb. 11.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed a fourth quarterback on Monday.

The Bombers announced they’ve added quarterback Dalton Sneed.

The 23-year-old played the last two seasons at the University of Montana. The Arizona product passed for 3,436 yards with 25 touchdowns last season. Sneed also completed 66 per cent of his passes.

Over his two seasons with the Grizzlies, Sneed threw 47 touchdown passes with 6,159 yards passing, and 21 interceptions.

Sneed played for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2016 being taking a year off to transfer to Montana.

READ MORE: Bombers, Valour FC still involved in community despite stadium closure

Two of the Bombers’ four quarterbacks from their Grey Cup-winning season have since left the team. Matt Nichols signed with the Toronto Argonauts, while Chris Streveler is now a member of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

After helping the Bombers end their lengthy Grey Cup drought, quarterback Zach Collaros was re-signed to a two-year contract. QB’s Sean McGuire, and Dru Brown are also under contract to the Bombers for the 2020 season.

READ MORE: CFL postpones the start of training camps due to COVID-19 pandemic

The CFL announced on Monday they’ve postponed training camps indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rookie camps were supposed to open on May 11. Originally scheduled to begin on June 11, it’s also likely the 2020 season will have to be pushed back.

Winnipeg Sports
