2 residents of Kitchener retirement home test positive for COVID-19

Two residents of a retirement home in Kitchener have tested positive for COVID-19.

Joy Birch, COO of Highview residences, said her company received word last Tuesday night that two of their residents had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We’ve been working very closely with public health to just ensure that we are following all of the ministry’s best practices,” she told Global News.

Birch said Highview has also made staff and families of residents of aware of the developing situation.

“Right now, we’re being fully transparent and communicating a lot with our families who have a resident that we’re caring for and we are communicating a lot with our staff and ensuring that they have everything that they need to be protected and safe,” she said.

Birch said the affected house, which specializes in caring for those suffering from dementia, is home to 26 people.

The incident comes on the heels of a similar announcement earlier in the week as an employee of the Sunnyside Home in Kitchener has also tested positive for COVID-19.

