Health

Staff member at Kitchener long-term care home tests positive for COVID-19

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 2:33 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: 7708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, 89 total deaths
WATCH ABOVE: 7708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, 89 total deaths

A staff member at Sunnyside Home long-term care has contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus,  according to Waterloo Region.

On its website, it says the person was a non-resident care staff member.

READ MORE: 1st coronavirus-related death reported in Waterloo Region

The region says that no one else connected to the home has tested positive up until Monday.

The region says all residents and staff members who may have come in contact with the person or has shown symptoms have been isolated and tested.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends school closures until at least May
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends school closures until at least May

Staff will not be allowed to return to the home unless they have the approval of Waterloo Public Health.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

The home is maintaining staff levels through redeployment and all non-essential visits to Sunnyside Home have been suspended.

Waterloo Region runs the long-term care home which houses 263 people in the Stanley Park area of Kitchener.

