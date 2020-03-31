Menu

Health

1st coronavirus-related death reported in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 1:21 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 2:08 pm
Medical health officer answers social distancing questions
WATCH ABOVE: Medical health officer answers social distancing questions

Waterloo Public Health has announced the first death in the region related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

They say that the man in his 40s, who suffered from pre-existing medical conditions, died at St. Mary’s General Hospital on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

“This is a very sad time for all of us, but especially for the family and loved ones of the man who passed away. I want to express my deepest condolences,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Region of Waterloo’s Acting Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement.

Wang said that the person had contracted the virus through community contact.

She would not provide further details because of privacy issues.

On Monday, Public Health announced 43 new cases of COVID-19, which brought the total number of cases to 103.

Public health officials said that number includes 60 confirmed cases and 43 presumptive cases.

Eleven of those cases were said to have been resolved while another 19 were in hospital.

More to follow…

 

