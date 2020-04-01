Winnipeg West End BIZ offering dinner parties for the social-distancing age

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s West End Business Improvement Zone (BIZ) is preparing a dinner party this Friday featuring locally prepared food, a game of trivia and some special guest appearances, all hosted by one of its tour guides.

The only difference between this event and a regular dinner party is none of the participants will be under the same roof.

The BIZ is calling the event a Distant Dinner Party, a nod to social-distancing practices, while it tries to support local businesses and keep isolated people connected and entertained.

“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is crucial but it means a lot of us are spending more time at home than ever before,” said West End BIZ executive director Joe Kornelsen in a news release.

“[Distant] Dinner Parties are an opportunity to connect with others, try a new restaurant and learn something new, all while supporting our local business community during these challenging times.”

Guests will connect through the video-conferencing service Zoom, and food will be supplied by a local restaurant and delivered (contact-free) to their doors, according to the BIZ.

The first dinner will be supplied by Sorrento’s on Ellice Avenue. The second, scheduled for the following Tuesday, will feature Suba’s Cuisine.

Restaurants have been among the hardest-hit businesses since the pandemic gained a foothold in Canada early last month. Many across Manitoba shut their doors long before being told to do so by the government.

In the meantime, many have begun to rely on takeout and delivery only, and some are adapting to offer grocery services.

Tickets for the virtual dinner parties can be found online and run about $23.

The BIZ says it hopes to announce more dates soon.

