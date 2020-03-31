Winnipeg’s King’s Head Pub delivering groceries during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

After shutting off their taps and closing their doors during the COVID-19 outbreak, a longtime Exchange District drinking establishment is getting back to business with a brand new mission.

The King’s Head Pub is getting into the grocery game.

Starting Tuesday the pub will start taking orders for grocery packages through their website, with curbside delivery anywhere in Winnipeg starting Wednesday.

View link »

“We had a few conversations with our suppliers and … we decided that we would try to repackage so that we could do more of a grocery-style of service,” explained King’s Head owner, Chris Graves.

Story continues below advertisement

“So we’re putting it in packages for families of two or four and we’re doing that with produce as well as protein — it’s like a hamper-style type of service.”

Graves says the food, including fruit and vegetables as well as meats, will be delivered to the pub by his regular suppliers, and then his staff will re-package the items for delivery.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The whole process will be contactless, he says, with food-grade boxes of food dropped-off and picked-up at by King’s Head staff once an order is placed by phone or online.

Both the produce and protein boxes are portioned out for between five to seven days worth of food, he added.

View link »

“It gives me an avenue of being able to keep going, and keep my staff on as well, which is the most important thing,” he said.

Protein packages are available for $70 for two people or $135 for four, while the produce packages are selling for $75 for two and $130 for four.

Orders can be made online at kingshead.ca or by calling 204-891-2197.

Graves said he’s making sure employees working both in the pub and doing the deliveries follow strict health and safety rules, and the service will be available seven days a week.

Story continues below advertisement

The King’s Head isn’t the only Winnipeg restaurant turning to groceries during the outbreak.

National chains JOEY and Earls Kitchen + Bar have also added grocery items to their menus, but neither is offering home delivery.

Earls is making grocery orders — produce, meats, and some household items — available for pick up at Winnipeg locations twice a week, and orders can be placed at the Earls website.

View link »

JOEY’s grocery items, also including produce, meats, and some household items, can be picked up at either of their Winnipeg locations after customers make an order through DoorDash.

On Monday the province announced measures forcing all non-essential businesses to close to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, but restaurants will be allowed to remain open for takeout or delivery only.

Story continues below advertisement

5:33 Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba closing all non-critical businesses Wednesday Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba closing all non-critical businesses Wednesday

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.