Manitoba restaurants urging customers to use delivery, takeout options due to coronavirus

Manitoba’s restaurant industry is urging people in the province to order delivery or takeout meals in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association (MRFA) said around 60 per cent of restaurants in the province have proactively chosen to close their doors, but for those that remain open, it’s important to keep the virus from spreading.
Those restaurants that are open are adopting stringent sanitization practices and social-distancing policies to keep staff and customers safe.
“We feel all restaurants must take all the necessary steps to ensure our patrons and staff are safe,” said Tony Siwicki, owner of Silver Heights Restaurant and chairman of the MRFA board of directors.
“(We) hope our valued customers can continue to support us with other means of patronage.”
MRFA executive director Shaun Jeffrey said it’s important the public remains aware of what steps restaurants are taking to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus “so our restaurant industry and its thousands of workers remain viable for years to come.”
