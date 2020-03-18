Manitoba restaurants urging customers to use delivery, takeout options due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s restaurant industry is urging people in the province to order delivery or takeout meals in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association (MRFA) said around 60 per cent of restaurants in the province have proactively chosen to close their doors, but for those that remain open, it’s important to keep the virus from spreading.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Harvest and food programs feeling pinch from coronavirus

Those restaurants that are open are adopting stringent sanitization practices and social-distancing policies to keep staff and customers safe.

“We feel all restaurants must take all the necessary steps to ensure our patrons and staff are safe,” said Tony Siwicki, owner of Silver Heights Restaurant and chairman of the MRFA board of directors.

“(We) hope our valued customers can continue to support us with other means of patronage.”

Story continues below advertisement

WOW Hospitality says they're temporarily closing down the Peasant Cookery, Carne Italian Chophouse, Prairie’s Edge and Celebrations Dinner Theatre effective immediately. 529 Wellington will close after Saturday. — Elisha Dacey (@elishadacey) March 18, 2020

MRFA executive director Shaun Jeffrey said it’s important the public remains aware of what steps restaurants are taking to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus “so our restaurant industry and its thousands of workers remain viable for years to come.”

4:18 Economic impact on Manitoba restaurants Economic impact on Manitoba restaurants