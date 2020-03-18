Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Manitoba restaurants urging customers to use delivery, takeout options due to coronavirus

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 1:16 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 1:20 pm
Manitoba restaurants have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Manitoba restaurants have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Don Mitchell / Global News

Manitoba’s restaurant industry is urging people in the province to order delivery or takeout meals in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association (MRFA) said around 60 per cent of restaurants in the province have proactively chosen to close their doors, but for those that remain open, it’s important to keep the virus from spreading.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Harvest and food programs feeling pinch from coronavirus

Those restaurants that are open are adopting stringent sanitization practices and social-distancing policies to keep staff and customers safe.

“We feel all restaurants must take all the necessary steps to ensure our patrons and staff are safe,” said Tony Siwicki, owner of Silver Heights Restaurant and chairman of the MRFA board of directors.

READ MORE: Small business struggles amid coronavirus pandemic ‘very real’ in Manitoba — CFIB

“(We) hope our valued customers can continue to support us with other means of patronage.”

Story continues below advertisement

MRFA executive director Shaun Jeffrey said it’s important the public remains aware of what steps restaurants are taking to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus “so our restaurant industry and its thousands of workers remain viable for years to come.”

Economic impact on Manitoba restaurants
Economic impact on Manitoba restaurants
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Restaurantscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronaviruswinnipeg coronavirusCovid-19 ManitobaCOVID-19 WinnipegManitoba Restaurant and Foodservices AssociationMRFAsanitizationManitoba restaurants and coronavirusrestaurants coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.