St. Thomas gym ordered closed after ignoring provincial order

St. Thomas police say a gym on Wellington Street has been ordered to close after it continued to operate despite a provincial order for all non-essential workplaces to close in an effort to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Few details were released, but police say a complaint had been lodged and municipal bylaw officers went to the gym on Tuesday to confirm the allegations.

The owner has since been contacted and the business has closed. Police did not outline whether the business owner would face further repercussions.

Non-essential workplaces were ordered to close as of March 25 for at least two weeks.

“We’re prepared to extend this order if necessary,” Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference when the order was first announced.

“The gravity of this order does not escape me, but as I’ve said from day one, we will and we must take all steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Nick Westoll