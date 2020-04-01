Menu

Health

St. Thomas gym ordered closed after ignoring provincial order

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 1, 2020 11:53 am
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013 file photo, gym members use a treadmill to warm up for a morning exercise class in Addison, Texas. . (AP Photo/LM Otero)

St. Thomas police say a gym on Wellington Street has been ordered to close after it continued to operate despite a provincial order for all non-essential workplaces to close in an effort to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Few details were released, but police say a complaint had been lodged and municipal bylaw officers went to the gym on Tuesday to confirm the allegations.

READ MORE: Woman charged after non-essential business opened during COVID-19 pandemic: Guelph police

The owner has since been contacted and the business has closed. Police did not outline whether the business owner would face further repercussions.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close

Non-essential workplaces were ordered to close as of March 25 for at least two weeks.

“We’re prepared to extend this order if necessary,” Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference when the order was first announced.

“The gravity of this order does not escape me, but as I’ve said from day one, we will and we must take all steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Nick Westoll 

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsSt. Thomasprovincial closure orderst thomas gym refuses to closest thomas non essential workplace
