Manitoba’s Kinew throws down fitness challenge for province’s students

Manitoba’s premier is challenging students in the province to get faster, stronger or even just walking more.
Wab Kinew says the fitness challenge he announced Tuesday is about encouraging all students to end the year more active than they started as part of building a healthier future.
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The program encourages students to set personal goals they can track throughout the year, like trying a new sport or increasing their daily steps.
Kinew says the challenge is provincewide, and schools where students manage to improve will get a banner for the gym and a million dollars in funding.
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He made the announcement at the groundbreaking for a $10-million gym and track for École Secondaire Kelvin High School in Winnipeg.
The province launched a pilot program just before the school year started to make in-person physical education mandatory for all students from kindergarten to Grade 12.
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