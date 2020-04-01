Edmonton police, fire crews salute front-line health-care workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police and fire crews have joined in a global movement aimed at supporting front-line health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of Edmonton Police Service and Edmonton Fire Rescue Service vehicles drove by the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in south Edmonton to show their support for local health-care workers.

In a video captured by registered nurse Rob Kroetsch, the emergency vehicles can be seen driving by with lights on and sirens running.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Kroetsch works in the emergency department and said the salute was incredibly touching for everyone at the hospital.

“This absolutely blew our minds. Most of us had lumps in our throats with such solidarity,” he said. Tweet This

“This is an uncertain time for all of us, and this type of support means the world to all of us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency responders in other Canadian cities have also taken part in similar salutes, including Calgary, Montreal and Kelowna.

In Vancouver, residents in the city’s West End have taken to their balconies nightly to clap, bang pots and join in a raucous cheer in support of health-care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

0:55 Cheers ring out for B.C. healthcare workers on front line of COVID-19 pandemic Cheers ring out for B.C. healthcare workers on front line of COVID-19 pandemic

The nightly thank-you practice caught on after similar spectacles in Italy and Spain.

View link »