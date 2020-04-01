Menu

Canada

Edmonton police, fire crews salute front-line health-care workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 10:59 am
Dozens of Edmonton Police Service and Edmonton Fire Rescue Service vehicles drove by the Grey Nuns Community Hospital to show their support for local health-care workers.

Edmonton police and fire crews have joined in a global movement aimed at supporting front-line health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of Edmonton Police Service and Edmonton Fire Rescue Service vehicles drove by the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in south Edmonton to show their support for local health-care workers.

READ MORE: ‘Truly heroes’: Tributes pour in for doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus pandemic

In a video captured by registered nurse Rob Kroetsch, the emergency vehicles can be seen driving by with lights on and sirens running.

Kroetsch works in the emergency department and said the salute was incredibly touching for everyone at the hospital.

“This absolutely blew our minds. Most of us had lumps in our throats with such solidarity,” he said.

“This is an uncertain time for all of us, and this type of support means the world to all of us.”

READ MORE: Police officers in Montreal, Terrebonne pay tribute to hospital workers

Emergency responders in other Canadian cities have also taken part in similar salutes, including Calgary, Montreal and Kelowna.

In Vancouver, residents in the city’s West End have taken to their balconies nightly to clap, bang pots and join in a raucous cheer in support of health-care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

Cheers ring out for B.C. healthcare workers on front line of COVID-19 pandemic
Cheers ring out for B.C. healthcare workers on front line of COVID-19 pandemic

The nightly thank-you practice caught on after similar spectacles in Italy and Spain.

