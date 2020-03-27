Menu

News

Coronavirus: Kelowna RCMP to honour healthcare workers with procession

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 7:38 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 7:40 pm
Kelowna RCMP will be honouring frontline healthcare workers at Kelowna General Hospital with a procession of police cars on Friday evening.
Kelowna RCMP will be honouring frontline healthcare workers at Kelowna General Hospital with a procession of police cars on Friday evening. Global News / Files

It’s a gesture of respect and gratitude.

RCMP in Kelowna have planned a procession in front of Kelowna General Hospital for Friday evening.

The procession along Pandosy Street will include marked police vehicles with lights and sirens activated as a way to say thank you to the medical professionals on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nightly applause for health-care workers comes to Vancouver

In Vancouver, thousands of people have been thanking healthcare workers nightly at 7 p.m. from their balconies and windows by making all kinds of noise.

In Kelowna, the RCMP procession is planned for 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Coronavirus and health-care workers: What are the risks and how are they mitigated?

 

“This event has been inspired by the utmost respect, admiration, and appreciation the Kelowna RCMP have for our healthcare professionals who have been tasked with a difficult job during the challenges of the pandemic of COVID-19,”  said Cpl. Michael Kube.

Story continues below advertisement

“We wanted to show our support for everything they are doing for our community.”

 

