Coronavirus: Kelowna RCMP to honour healthcare workers with procession

It’s a gesture of respect and gratitude.

RCMP in Kelowna have planned a procession in front of Kelowna General Hospital for Friday evening.

The procession along Pandosy Street will include marked police vehicles with lights and sirens activated as a way to say thank you to the medical professionals on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Vancouver, thousands of people have been thanking healthcare workers nightly at 7 p.m. from their balconies and windows by making all kinds of noise.

In Kelowna, the RCMP procession is planned for 7:30 p.m.

“This event has been inspired by the utmost respect, admiration, and appreciation the Kelowna RCMP have for our healthcare professionals who have been tasked with a difficult job during the challenges of the pandemic of COVID-19,” said Cpl. Michael Kube.

“We wanted to show our support for everything they are doing for our community.”