‘You are the heroes’: Sedins thank B.C. health-care workers during coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Daniel and Henrik Sedin have shared a message of thanks to health-care workers during the novel coronavirus crisis.

In a video posted to social media, the retired Vancouver Canucks stars called health workers heroes for their efforts on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.

Today and everyday we join the Sedins in saluting frontline workers! That 7 pm applause is for you. 💙💚👏🙌 #stay_home #BCdocs pic.twitter.com/k4dxMR3MPi — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“I would like to thank all the health-care workers out there for the sacrifices that you make to keep us safe,” Daniel said. “You are the heroes that will get us through this.”

“To all the doctors and nurses that are working so hard to help people right now,” added Henrik, “you are truly our heroes and we are so grateful. Stay positive and hang in there.”

The Sedins, who are the Canucks’ all-time leading scorers, had their jerseys retired ahead of a Canucks game at Rogers Arena in February, just a month before the NHL suspended its 2019-20 season until further notice in response to the coronavirus.

Residents across Vancouver have taken to their balcones to clap, bang pots and join in a raucous cheer in support of health-care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.