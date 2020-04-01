Coronavirus: 3 dead at long-term care home in Haldimand County, says public health

Send this page to someone via email

Three residents have died at a long-term care home in Hagersville where a number of individuals have been battling the novel coronavirus, according to public health.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit confirmed two residents at Anson Place have died from COVID-19 and that the agency is working to confirm a third.

“I am always saddened by a loss of life, and I extended my condolences to the families,” medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

In a release on Sunday, Nesathurai revealed that public health was working with Anson Place staff to initiate a public health management plan to reduce the risk of transmission among residents and staff.

The health unit is reporting 27 individuals in Haldimand and Norfolk have tested positive for COVID-19, with 11 positive tests attributed to residents at Anson Place.

Haldimand and Norfolk counties have been in a state of emergency since mid-March.

Both counties activated their emergency operations centres on March 20 and set up care centres as a precaution at the Dunnville Memorial Arena and Port Dover Arena.

Nesathurai issued orders to limit gatherings and warned of large fines for returning travellers who don’t self-isolate.

