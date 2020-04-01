KFL&A Public Health confirms COVID-19 outbreak at local long-term care facility

Send this page to someone via email

There is currently a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in the region, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer for health for KFL&A Public Health, has confirmed.

“I won’t confirm any individual outbreak in any long-term care facility, but we do have one in KFLA,” Moore said in an interview with Global News on Wednesday morning.

Despite being pressed for information, Moore would not divulge which long-term care facility is experiencing the outbreak. It’s unclear how many people are infected or whether it is residents or staff members at the facility who are infected.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Moore said it’s not uncommon for an outbreak to take place at a long-term care facility since the public health unit is currently dealing with myriad illnesses in retirement homes in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can confirm that we’re working with all of our long-term care facilities, and I have a list in front of me of seven, seven different respiratory illness outbreaks that are going on in our community — COVID-19 is one of them,” said Moore.

View link »

He added that public health officials have been preparing for this possibility for weeks and are continuing to do so.

“We are diligently preparing. We’re meeting three times a week with our long-term care partners to advise them and guide them. We met yesterday with the physicians and nurse practitioners that are working so diligently to care for individuals in those communities,” Moore said.

As of Tuesday morning, there are still 43 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

More to come.