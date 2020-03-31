Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Sign language interpreter providing important service during Ontario news conferences

By Tom Hayes Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 7:36 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 7:37 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario sign language interpreter delivers important messages
WATCH ABOVE: Christopher Desloges is often seen standing with Premier Doug Ford helping deliver vital information during the fight against COVID-19. Tom Hayes has more.

As the province continues to battle coronavirus, 37-year-old Christopher Desloges proudly calls himself an essential worker.

He’s often seen but rarely heard.

“Not a lot of me people get to hear my voice,” said Desloges.

Christopher Desloges is a sign language interpreter and he has been standing alongside Premier Doug Ford during the daily COVID-19 updates from Queen’s Park.

READ MORE: Ontario schools to remain closed until at least May

“I need to represent him very actually when he’s talking about the rules we need to follow and how we need to work together. I need to represent how he’s saying it,” said Desloges.

And that representation can often include dramatic facial expressions, that people using social media have noticed.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The guy doing the sign language behind Doug Ford is awesome,” Twitter user @davidbabcock2 wrote.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford asks people still employed to pay rent

DesLoges said he is comfortable with any attention.

“Some people are poking fun at it, and to be honest I’m really happy that people are noticing sign language, seeing sign language on the frontline,” he said.

The deaf community in Canada has more than 350,000 people. Sign language interpreting is Desloges’ career, but first it was his calling. He said he was inspired by his aunt Jane, who is deaf.

“To be able to share information with her — information that will keep her safer — that’s what I’m doing it for,” said Desloges.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsCoronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 OntarioSign LanguageChristopher DesLogesToronto Sign Language Interpreter Service
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.