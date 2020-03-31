Coronavirus: Sign language interpreter providing important service during Ontario news conferences

Send this page to someone via email

As the province continues to battle coronavirus, 37-year-old Christopher Desloges proudly calls himself an essential worker.

He’s often seen but rarely heard.

“Not a lot of me people get to hear my voice,” said Desloges.

Christopher Desloges is a sign language interpreter and he has been standing alongside Premier Doug Ford during the daily COVID-19 updates from Queen’s Park.

“I need to represent him very actually when he’s talking about the rules we need to follow and how we need to work together. I need to represent how he’s saying it,” said Desloges.

And that representation can often include dramatic facial expressions, that people using social media have noticed.

“The guy doing the sign language behind Doug Ford is awesome,” Twitter user @davidbabcock2 wrote.

DesLoges said he is comfortable with any attention.

“Some people are poking fun at it, and to be honest I’m really happy that people are noticing sign language, seeing sign language on the frontline,” he said.

The deaf community in Canada has more than 350,000 people. Sign language interpreting is Desloges’ career, but first it was his calling. He said he was inspired by his aunt Jane, who is deaf.

“To be able to share information with her — information that will keep her safer — that’s what I’m doing it for,” said Desloges.